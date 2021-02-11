8-month-old child assaulted, Decatur man arrested

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say they arrested the man suspected of assaulting an eight-month-old child. That child remains in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital.

Officers responded to a medical call at a home on Victoria Drive SW around noon on Tuesday. They arrived to find the infant in medical distress. Emergency crews rushed the child to the hospital where they learned the baby was suffering from physical injuries.

Investigators developed Cameron Almen Elliott, 22, as a suspect in the case. They searched Elliott’s property and found him to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana that investigators say was packaged for re-sale, and a quantity of prescription medication.

Elliott was arrested on February 10 and charged with second degree assault, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $260,000 bond.