HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hartselle Police Department says one man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder following their investigation.

74-year-old Herbert Whitney Thomspon, Jr. of Hartselle was taken into custody by Investigator Burgess around 4:38 p.m. at 2300 Bonnie Dale Lane Northwest.

Authorities had responded to the address in reference to a harassment complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 85-year-old Frank Jones dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Herbert Whitney Thompson

Through the course of their investigation, Thompson was identified as a suspect and was charged with murder.

Thompson remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.