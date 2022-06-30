DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The USA Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) Target Nationals is making a return to Decatur with 700 young archers from around the world.

The tournament will be held at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex (2616 Modaus Road, Decatur) from July 20-24. The event is open to the public.

Youth archers between 8 and 20 years old will compete in the recurve, compound, barebow and fixed pin divisions. The national even has a double 72-arrow qualification round, team rounds and head-to-head play.

Participants are competing for medals and college scholarships which are offered directly by colleges and universities. This is also an opportunity for junior archers to earn national ranking points in order to one day represent the United States at the Olympic, Paralympic and World Championship levels.

Qualifying rounds start Thursday, July 21 at 8 a.m. Elimination and final rounds will be Saturday, July 23 starting at 8 a.m.