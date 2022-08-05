PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.

Police say the child was on a four-wheeler while his father was on a dirt bike.

Priceville Police Assistant Chief Jason Wilbanks said the pair were on Old Summerville Road and AL Hwy 67 when the child pulled out in front of a truck. The call officially came in at 12:56 p.m.

Officials say a bystander picked up the father and son to take them to a hospital; however, that person pulled over at the Decatur Station #6 Fire Department where the child was taken by air to UAB Hospital.

Police said the child had very serious injuries.