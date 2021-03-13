6 arrested in Hartselle house search

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said six people have been arrested after a house search in Hartselle.

Morgan County Deputies, along with Morgan County Drug Enforcement Agents that were acting as part of the ALEA Drug Enforcement Task Force searched a home in the 1400-block of Parker Road.

When arriving at the home, two people ran from a shop on the property, but were quickly caught by authorities.

Agents found two ounces of methamphetamine, five ounces of marijuana, numerous drug paraphernalia items, and numerous guns.

One of the guns was reported stolen locally and authorities also found a car that had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

The six arrested include:

Jason Patrick Henderson, 46 – $19,000 bond

Cody Dwight Anders, 28 – $1,300 bond

Jennifer Ann Long, 40

Thomas Johns Kitchens, 24

Benjamin Seth Holmes, 29

Rebecca Ann Borden, 21

Henderson was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, and second-degree receiving stolen property.

The remaining five arrested were all charged with loitering in a drug house.

In addition, Anders was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and Holmes was charged with attempting to elude.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are expected.

All six were booked into the Morgan County Jail.