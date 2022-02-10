DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Six people were arrested in Decatur on Tuesday following a search warrant at a residence on 9th Avenue.

Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit carried out the search warrant after receiving complaints of drug activity in the area.

When authorities arrived, they talked with the homeowner, 37-year-old Jonathan Clay Lindsey, Felicia Simmons, 35, of Somerville, and Hayley Williams, 28, of Somerville.

During their search, investigators say they found Ashley Smith, 34, of Trinity, Cody Wayne Collins, 34, of Decatur and Jordan Edwards, 38, of Hartselle, hiding in the home.

Investigators reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and several drug-related items throughout the residence. Authorities say everyone in the home was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on the following charges:

Jonathan Lindsey: Possession of drug paraphernalia – $300 bond.

Cody Collins: Loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest – $900 bond.

Hayley Williams: Loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia – $900 bond.

Jordan Edwards: Loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude – $1,500 bond.

Felicia Simmons: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia – $1,600 bond.

Ashley Smith: Obstructing justice, using a false identity, loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting rest – $3,400 bond.

Due to the condition of the home, the City of Decatur’s Community Development Department responded to the scene and condemned the residence.