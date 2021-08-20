$5,000 reward offered for Decatur, Huntsville capital murder suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Local authorities and the U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect connected to two different shootings on Thursday.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of Ricardo S. Bass, 40, of Huntsville.

Officials said officers were called to the Wavaho on Wilson Street just before 7 a.m. where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound

Decatur Police identified the victim as Mark Allen Nicholson. Chief Nate Allen said Nicholson was pumping gas, when he was approached by the suspect, robbed, and shot.

Huntsville Police also identified Bass as a suspect in a fatal shooting on Thursday on McVay Street.

Both Decatur Police and Huntsville Police issued capital murder warrants for Bass’ arrest.

Bass is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 5’9” tall, weighing 215 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with knowledge about Bass’ whereabouts or who sees him is asked to contact their local authorities. Bass is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities ask that you do not approach him.

Court records show Bass is currently out on bond after he was arrested in Decatur for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint in April.