MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man was arrested in Decatur Thursday as the result of an “operation” by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

Authorities said 36-year-old Adam Laron Reeder was charged with trafficking fentanyl, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the operation was carried out at Highway 20 and Woodall Road in the Decatur/Trinity area of Morgan County Thursday evening.

Reeder is accused of throwing two “large bags of a substance” onto the roof of a MAPCO gas station. Authorities said those bags contained a large amount of pressed fentanyl pills – some of which fell onto the ground during the operation, but were recovered.

Firefighters with Decatur Fire & Rescue Station 5 assisted agents by retrieving the packages of pills from the roof.

There were around 5,000 fentanyl pills in those bags, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reeder (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Reeder was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $500,600 bond.

The Trinity Police Department assisted in the incident.