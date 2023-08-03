HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Drug agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested five people, including a mother, after a baby was found near meth and fentanyl in a Hartselle home.

MCSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Fugitive Unit searched the Byrd Road home on Wednesday as a part of a drug investigation.

When agents arrived, they detained five people inside the home:

Dustin Scott Collins, 41, of Hartselle

Natasha Hardwood West, 35, of Decatur

Bridgette Leann Phillips, 23, of Hartselle

Hope Campbell Jones, 46, of Hartselle

Jonathan Lee Baker, 52, of Hartselle

During the search, MCSO says agents found an approximately 3-month-old child on a bed in one of the rooms. Agents took the baby to a safe area during the search and later determined Phillips was the mother of the child.

The Department of Human Resources (DHR) was contacted and arrived a short time later.

MCSO said that agents located “numerous drug paraphernalia items strewn throughout the residence.” They also located methamphetamine and fentanyl, some of which was close to the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Phillips was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and chemical endangerment of a child.

Baker and Campbell-Jones were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Collins and West were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five suspects were taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked. The child, MCSO said, is now in the custody of a family member while DHR investigates.