DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says five people were arrested in Hartselle after receiving numerous complaints about a home in the area.

The MCSO Narcotics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division along with the Hartselle Police Department began to investigate and obtained a search warrant for the home on Peach Orchard Road.

Law enforcement says they made contact with and arrested the five people in the home.

Brandy Nichole Houser

Brandy Nichole Houser, 39, of Hartselle was charged with tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Her bond has been set at $1,200.

Chandler DeWayne Riggs

Chandler DeWayne Riggs, 22, of Houston, Alabama was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, a felony warrant for first-degree theft of property. No bond has been set for Riggs at this time.

Christopher Ryan McCulloch

Christopher Ryan McCulloch, 33, of Hartselle was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $300.

Mary Shane Morris

Mary Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $300.

John Anthony Chiaramonte

John Anthony Chiaramonte, 39, of Decatur was charged with loitering in a drug house. His bond was set at $300.

Authorities say this was the ninth visit to the home since May 2021. Eight of those were drug-related, they said, including an overdose on Christmas Day.