DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Law enforcement officials arrested several people after officers served a warrant on Wednesday.

According to Decatur Police Department and the North Alabama Drug Task Force, while carrying out warrants at a home in Decatur, officers found Timothy Swanson, 37, of Decatur, in possession of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

Swanson was arrested and served his outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was additionally charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

He is being held at Morgan County Jail with a bond of $5,900.

While at the home, officers also found Thomas Pruett, Daniel Bouchard, Dustin Dickens, and Helen Wallace. All four were arrested for loitering and are being held at Morgan County Jail where their bond is set at $300 each.

Timothy Swanson

Dustin Dickens

Helen Wallace

Daniel Bouchard

Thomas Pruett