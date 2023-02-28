HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Hartselle Police investigators arrested a 46-year-old woman after she allegedly stole over $600 in merchandise from Walmart.

In Feb. 22, the Hartselle Police Department said it responded to a call regarding someone being detained by Walmart’s loss prevention. The suspect who was detained reportedly attempted to leave the store without paying for over $600 in items.

Tamika Sahuntai Bush, 46, of Decatur was arrested by a Hartselle investigator and charged with third-degree theft of property. Bush was transported to the Morgan County Jail and her bond was set at $1,000,