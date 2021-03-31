450 to 500 seasonal workers needed at Point Mallard Park

DECATUR, Ala. – Point Mallard Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary as it opens for the summer season.

It wasn’t open summer of 2020 because of COVID-19.

The park needs to hire 450 to 500 seasonal employees to keep it going and they’re having trouble doing that.

Point Mallard is one of the larger water parks in Alabama, said park manager Stephanie McLain.

The park is expected to open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, offers a $9 per hour starting wage and is hiring workers 16 and older.

Employees have access to the park for free and can receive life guard training on site.

“We hope that people will come out as they have in the past to work with us this summer,” McLain said. “We have struggled a little bit to find employees this season. We’re looking to continue to train and hire probably all the way up until opening day.”

McLain says she doesn’t know exactly why they’re having difficulty hiring but she suspects it has something to do with the number of places hiring in Decatur and the fact that the park wasn’t open last year.

Staff has recently been doing water rescue exercises with dummies.

