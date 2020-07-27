4 charged with using online dating to rob victim in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Four people are facing robbery charges after luring someone to a Decatur home through online dating, police said Monday.

Alexus Percival, 21, Brandon Delgado, 22, Mariano Gonzalez, 21, and Brandon Rosas, 24, are all charged with first-degree robbery for the Sunday morning incident.

Police said they received a call about a robbery around 5:15 a.m. Saturday and met the victim in the 2300 block of Highway 31 South. The victim told them he was lured to a house in the 2900 block of McDonald Drive through an online dating application.

The victim arrived at the house and was let in by a woman, and then robbed at gunpoint. Police said they found the suspects at the house.

Each of the suspects was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $40,000 bond.