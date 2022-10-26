Four people were arrested on Tuesday after authorities carried out a search warrant in Valhermoso Springs. (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Four people were arrested on Tuesday after authorities carried out a search warrant in Valhermoso Springs.

Agents with the Morgan County Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and Patrol Division executed the search at a home/business on Curry Chapel Road at Bowers Road following several tips from the community.

Authorities arrested the following as a result of that search:

Jerry “Peewee” Dwayne Lang, 56 of Somerville was charged with possession of methamphetamine, buying/receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, ex-felon in possession of a firearm and dangerous drugs. Bond was set at $8,800.

Jerry “Peewee” Dwayne Lang (MCSO)

Tina Lang Cook, 51 of Somerville was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance and dangerous drugs. Bond was set at $3,800.

Tina Lang Cook (MCSO)

Ricky Paul Kimbril, 62 of Somerville was charged with attempting to elude a police officer. Bond was set at $300.

Ricky Paul Kimbril (MCSO)

Mary Suit Moore, 52 of Valhermoso Springs was charged with failure to appear/comply, giving a false name/address to a law enforcement officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,512.60.

Mary Suit Moore (MCSO)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are possible.

Along with Morgan County authorities, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Agency also assisted in the search.