SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says agents with the Drug Enforcement Unit, along with Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies, went to a residence in the 100-block of Madden Branch Road to serve a felony arrest warrant on 44-year-old Bridgette Bown Hall.

When authorities arrived, they say 47-year-old Arvil DeWayne Charest of Danville tried to run from them in a vehicle. Instead, they say he hit an object in the yard and became stuck. Authorities say he tried to get out and run, but was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Deputies say Charest was in possession of an unspecified amount of marijuana and a crystalline substance that tested positive as meth.

  • Bridgette Hall
    (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • Arvil Charest
    (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

When law enforcement entered the home, agents found Brown hiding behind a hutch in one of the bedrooms. Two other women, Alyssa Paige Neal and Jammie Daniell Parker, both of Huntsville were also inside the home, authorities said.

  • Alyssa Neal
    (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • Jammie Parker
    (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During the search that followed, agents reportedly found an unspecified amount of a crystalline substance that tested positive for meth along with other drug paraphernalia items.

Following field interviews, the sheriff’s office says the following were taken into custody:

  • Bridgette Brown Hall was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and five outstanding warrants for failure to appear. She is being held without bond.
  • Arvil DeWayne Charest was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.
  • Jammie Daniell Parker was charged with loitering in a drug house. Her bond was set at $300.
  • Alyssa Paige Neal was charged with loitering in a drug house. Her bond was set at $300.

All four individuals were taken to the Morgan County Jail.