DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — 3rd Friday in Downtown Decatur has been canceled after threats of violence were made toward protestors, according to event organizers.

According to a social media post, the Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the monthly of event.

The following statement was released regarding the cancelation:

We have been made aware of threats of violence towards the protesters at tonights event. For the safety of the protesters, the community and out of respect for the Perkins family, we are cancelling 3rd Friday so that they may have a peaceful protest. Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association Board of Directors

Ongoing protests have been going on throughout the City of Decatur following a September 29 shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

In that shooting, Perkins was killed by Decatur police in the early morning hours of September 29th following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Perkins died in a nearby medical facility after he pointed a weapon toward an officer, and the officer shot at him.