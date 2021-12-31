37th annual Polar Bear Plunge returns to Decatur

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – On any given year, anywhere between 25 and 100 jumpers are brave enough to take the ice-cold dip in the Tennessee River for the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

It all started with one single jumper on News Years Day in 1985, now dozens take the plunge on the same day at noon, and they do it to help out Morgan County’s Meals on Wheels program.

Organizers with the host group, the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama said the plunge is something they look forward to every year.

By selling items at the event, like hot chocolate and t-shirts, they not only raise money for Meals on Wheels but spread awareness for the project’s importance too.

The volunteers actually cook the meals in the organization’s kitchen themselves, so the food is homemade too!

This year’s plunge takes off from the pier by Ingalls Harbor in Decatur at noon on January 1st. For more information, click here.