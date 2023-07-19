DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of families were displaced after a possible lightning strike sparked a fire at Wheeler Estates Apartments on Tuesday night.

Firefighters with Decatur Fire & Rescue were called out to the apartment complex on McEntire Lane just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they were told that “Building C” was possibly hit by lightning and was the primary building affected by the fire, according to a spokesperson from DFR.

The building was evacuated when fire alarms were triggered, and no one was injured in the fire.

DFR says the fire was ‘heavily involved’ in the attic area, and there was evidence of smoke/fire damage throughout the electrical system of the ‘North’ apartments in Building C.

Wheeler Estates Apartments fire (Courtesy: Dawn Hogeland Murph).

According to DFR, the sprinkler system did not engage, citing that the sprinklers “did not receive fire damage to activate.” However, the fire alarm system did activate for the entire complex.

Power was initially turned off to the entire complex, however, it was restored to all units except Building C, once the fire was out.

DFR says the fire remains under investigation but it was most likely caused by a lightning strike during Tuesday night’s storms.

Residents were assisted by the apartment’s management team for those displaced and the American Red Cross.

All 36 units for Building C are displaced until structural, electrical and fire protection measures can be accessed prior to ensure it is safe for those residents to return.