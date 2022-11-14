MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after several agencies came together and found three pounds of meth during a drug investigation in Decatur, according to authorities.

Victor Fernando Nava, 34, and Keila Sanchez Diaz, 37, both of Decatur, were charged with trafficking a dangerous drug/methamphetamine. Bond for Diaz was set at $250,000. Bond for Nava was set at $500,000, though a note was added that bond would be pending for immigration and customs enforcement.

Victor Fernando Nava (MCSO) Keila Sanchez Diaz (MCSO)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says search warrants were carried out on two houses in the 1500-block of Carridale Street Southwest on Saturday, November 12, as part of an investigation involving a drug trafficking organization.

Agents with the MCSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force were assisted by DEA Task Force Officers in executing the search warrants.

About three pounds of methamphetamine were found during that search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say both Nava and Diaz remain in the custody of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.