HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three women were arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen in Hartselle, according to law enforcement officials.

Hartselle Police say Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek, and Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur were all charged with first-degree property theft in connection to the incident.

Officials say the theft was reported on Tuesday, November 29.

An investigation led officers to a home in Hartselle and found the vehicle parked behind it. Morris, Oliver, and Hendrix were developed as suspects, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

Police say Morris and Oliver were arrested at the scene and Hendrix the following day.

All three women were booked into the Morgan County Jail on $5,000 bonds.