MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people were injured Wednesday morning in an accident on Highway 231 in Laceys Spring.

According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on the 700 block of Highway 231, in the area of the Aladdin Mobile Home Estates.

During the accident, a vehicle rolled over and one person was ejected. MCSO told News 19 that the three injured people were transported by ambulance or med-flight to be treated.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area. Delays are expected.