DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Decatur Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The Decatur Police Department said the vehicle was pulled over on Danville Road for multiple traffic violations. Roderick Bell, 33, Shelby Excell, 31 and Andrew Collier, 34, all of Decatur, were inside, police said.

Officers said a trafficking amount of “fentanyl mixture narcotics” was found in the vehicle, leading to the DPD’s Vice/Narcotics Unit being called in.

Bell was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no tag light, and driving with a revoked license. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $500,900 bond.

Excell was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and was booked in a lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Collier was charged with trafficking illegal drugs. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in a lieu of a $500,000 bond.

A Morgan County Circuit Court Judge issued bond amounts of $500,000 for all three, police said.