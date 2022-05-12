DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say three people were arrested in Decatur this week on drug and stolen firearm charges.

Decatur Police say officers were dispatched to Point Mallard Parkway SE about loud noise and possible drug activity. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Nathan Daniel Severinsen, 36; Colby Poff, 37; and Alexander Stephens Brown, 34, all of Decatur.

Officials say an investigation led to the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine, spice, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms, one of which was reported stolen.

Colby Poff (Decatur Police Department)

Alexander Stephens Brown (Decatur Police Department)

Nathan Daniel Severinsen (Decatur Police Department)

Officers responded and arrested all three individuals. They face the following charges:

Brown: Illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

Poff: Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Severinsen: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit

All three were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Severinsen was booked on a $6,900 bond, while Poff was held in lieu of a $2,900 bond, and Brown was booked on a $600 bond.

Investigators say they will follow up with charges for Severinsen related to the stolen firearm.