DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested after police say they found marijuana and cocaine in a Decatur home this week.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers with the department’s VICE, SWAT, and Narcotics units searched a home on Wadsworth Street SE.

Once inside, police say they found marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. The three people inside the home, 42-year-old Randy Griffin of Decatur; Quentin Wilkerson, 38, of Decatur; and Sierra Cowley, 22, of Decatur, were arrested.

Quentin Wilkerson (Photo: Decatur Police)

Sierra Cowley (Photo: Decatur Police)

Randy Griffin (Photo: Decatur Police)

Griffin was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Griffin was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $6,600 bond.

Wilkerson was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $600 bond.

Cowley was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and held at the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges are expecting, police say.