DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police say three men were arrested Wednesday on multiple charges after trying to elude law enforcement officials.

Officers say they saw one man, identified as Tedrick Kimmons, 26, of Decatur, inside a car outside Parkway Place Apartments. Police attempted to stop Kimmons, who police say had active warrants, but he sped away, leading officers on a chase.

Kimmons’ vehicle returned to the apartment complex, located at 2115 Central Parkway SW. Police say the vehicle got stuck behind the complex with several suspects running away. All of the occupants were taken into custody with a distributing amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia found.

Tedrick Kimmons (Decatur Police Department)

Kenneth Nicholas (Decatur Police Department)

Isaiah Taylor (Decatur Police Department)

The three men’s charges, according to Decatur Police, include:

Tedrick Kimmons, 26, of Decatur: Attempt to flee and elude, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana (Judge Charles Elliott gave Kimmons a $50,000 cash bond). $50,600 total bond.

Attempt to flee and elude, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana (Judge Charles Elliott gave Kimmons a $50,000 cash bond). $50,600 total bond. Kenneth Nicholas, 31, of Decatur: Attempt to flee and elude, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, driving with a suspended license, and first-degree possession of marijuana (Judge Charles Elliott gave Nicholas a $50,000 cash bond). $51,200 total bond.

Attempt to flee and elude, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, driving with a suspended license, and first-degree possession of marijuana (Judge Charles Elliott gave Nicholas a $50,000 cash bond). $51,200 total bond. Isaiah Taylor, 22, of Decatur: Attempt to flee and elude, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana. $1,200 total bond.

All three men were booked into the Morgan County Jail.