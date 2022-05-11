DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three men accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs.

Officials say that during a routine traffic stop on the 1000-block of Pleasant Hill Road in Morgan County, three men, Reginald Monroe Carver, 65, Patrick Todd Raynor, 55, and Timothy Jason Whitlow, 43, all of Decatur, were found to have large quantities of methamphetamine and numerous drug paraphernalia items.

Reginald Monroe Carver

Patrick Todd Raynor

Timothy Jason Whitlow

Reginald Monroe Carver was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines). Patrick Todd Raynor was arrested on charges of with possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy Jason Whitlow was arrested on charges of with trafficking methamphetamines.

All three men were arrested on separate charges and are being held at Morgan County Jail.