PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three men were arrested after breaking into Priceville High School on Tuesday, according to local law enforcement.

Police say Devin McKay Ransom, 20, Jackson Alexander Melton, 20, and Devin Lynn Borden, 22, broke into the gymnasium at the high school at 11:45 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers were dispatched to the school the following morning.

Officers received surveillance footage of the incident and several items were reported stolen, as well as “obscene pictures drawn on classroom boards.”

The three men were developed as subjects after a short investigation.

Police say Ransom and Melton were arrested at a home on Weeping Willow lane on Tuesday, January 31. Borden was arrested at his home on Redbud Lane on February 1.

All three were booked into the Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bonds.