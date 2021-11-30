3 accused of stealing checkbook from vehicle and cashing the checks across Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said two people have been arrested and another is wanted after stealing a checkbook and cashing checks from it across the city.

A Decatur resident contacted police in October to report somebody stole their checkbook from their vehicle.

A short time later, police discovered checks from the checkbook were cashed at several businesses across the city.

Juan Hernandez, 39, and Cesar Hernandez, 32, were arrested Monday in connection with the stolen checkbook.

Juan was charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of third-degree possession of a forged item. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $12,000 bond.

Cesar was charged with identity theft and third-degree possession of a forged item. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $6,000 bond.

Decatur Police said Tuesday they were still searching for the third person, Sayna Gilbert, 33, who was wanted third-degree possession of a forged item.

Anyone with information on her location should contact DPD Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.