DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said one man has been arrested after a “trafficking amount” of marijuana was found in a vehicle he was driving.

24-year-old Heriberto Ornelas Campos was charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, speeding, no tag light and following too close.

A DPD officer pulled over a vehicle on May 30 in the area of I-65 near Exit 334 for multiple traffic violations, authorities said. That officer identified the driver as Campos, who was alone in the vehicle.

During the stop, officers said Campos was found with cocaine and over 26 pounds of marijuana. That led to VICE/ Narcotics Investigators being dispatched to the scene.

Campos was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where his bond was set at $26,900, a portion of which was issued by a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge.