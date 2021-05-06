26 Gambling machines seized in Decatur, 17 arrested

DECATUR, Ala. – Multiple people are facing charges in connection with an illegal gambling operation in Decatur.
Decatur Police say they received several complaints connected to an address on 21st Ave.
The DPD Vice/Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the address on May 5. Investigators located 26 gambling machines, three firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $20,000 cash.
Seventeen people were arrested and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on the following charges:
- Keithan Swoopes: Promoting Gambling and Switched Tag – $600 bond
- Perez Foster: Promoting Gambling, Marijuana II, Loitering, FTA warrants x4 – $2,900 bond
- Renardo Aldridge: Promoting Gambling and Marijuana II – $600 bond
- Tonya Billings: Loitering, Illegal Possession of Prohibited Liquor and Carrying a Pistol w/o a Permit – $900 bond
- Cordarrell Mason: Loitering and FTA warrants x3 – $1,800 bond
- Desmond Aldridge: Loitering and Marijuana II – $600
- Tara Dillard: Loitering – $300
- Mary Patrica: Loitering – $300
- Vaita Jones: Loitering – $300
- Gladis Alba: Loitering – $300
- Jaquez Scruggs: Loitering – $300
- Walter Orr: Loitering – $300
- Jose Sanchez: Loitering – $300
- Donna Moore: Loitering – $300
- Antwan Fuqua: Loitering – $300
- Martez Jackson: Loitering – $300
- Jurion Dajuan Johnson: Loitering – $300
The investigation is ongoing and police expect further charges to be given.