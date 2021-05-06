26 Gambling machines seized in Decatur, 17 arrested

DECATUR, Ala. – Multiple people are facing charges in connection with an illegal gambling operation in Decatur.

Decatur Police say they received several complaints connected to an address on 21st Ave.

The DPD Vice/Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the address on May 5. Investigators located 26 gambling machines, three firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $20,000 cash.

Seventeen people were arrested and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on the following charges:

Keithan Swoopes: Promoting Gambling and Switched Tag – $600 bond

Perez Foster: Promoting Gambling, Marijuana II, Loitering, FTA warrants x4 – $2,900 bond

Renardo Aldridge: Promoting Gambling and Marijuana II – $600 bond

Tonya Billings: Loitering, Illegal Possession of Prohibited Liquor and Carrying a Pistol w/o a Permit – $900 bond

Cordarrell Mason: Loitering and FTA warrants x3 – $1,800 bond

Desmond Aldridge: Loitering and Marijuana II – $600

Tara Dillard: Loitering – $300

Mary Patrica: Loitering – $300

Vaita Jones: Loitering – $300

Gladis Alba: Loitering – $300

Jaquez Scruggs: Loitering – $300

Walter Orr: Loitering – $300

Jose Sanchez: Loitering – $300

Donna Moore: Loitering – $300

Antwan Fuqua: Loitering – $300

Martez Jackson: Loitering – $300

Jurion Dajuan Johnson: Loitering – $300

The investigation is ongoing and police expect further charges to be given.