DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for abusing a person who was in his care.

Jamarius Collins of Decatur was arrested and charged with abuse of a protected person following a couple-week-long investigation.

On October 30, DPD said officers were called to a group home on Castleman Avenue for a report of assault of a resident who was diagnosed with a severe intellectual disability. Officers reportedly found the victim had severe bruising and swelling they believed to be consistent with physical abuse.

A detective from DPD’s Family Services Unit and a caseworker from the Morgan County Department of Human Resources responded and began an investigation into possible abuse.

The department said over the course of the investigation, it determined the victim’s caregiver, Collins, had physically assaulted the victim and caused physical injury. Authorities obtained a warrant for Collins’ arrest for abuse of a protected person and he was arrested on November 10.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond per a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge.