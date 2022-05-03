SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies say 21 people were arrested during a drug operation in Morgan County on Saturday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the operation was in Somerville near the area of Highway 67 and Bluff City Road. Officials said the operation came after numerous drug and traffic complaints in the area.
Those arrested in the operation include:
- Mario Andres Anelres, 39, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Juan Juan Miguel Angel, 21, of Smyrna, Tenn.: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Rodolfo Mateo Barto, 21, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Juan Ramirez Cancinto, 38: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Trey Joseph Cunningham, 24, of Cullman: Failure to appear warrant for driving while suspended
- Kaitlin Marie Elkins, 24, of Decatur: Failure to appear warrant for possession of marijuana
- Juan Alanzo Gabriel, 22, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Darell Andrew Haley, 51, of Trinity: Possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Estanislao Ramos Jeronimo, 35: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Florinda Diego Lorenzo, 30, of Birmingham: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Tyler Elliott Lyndon, 28, of Hartselle: Felony driving under the influence
- Pedro Andres Manuel, 27, of Decatur: Public intoxication, illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Felipe Martin Margarita, 41, of Shelbyville, Tenn.: Public intoxication
- Juan Pascual Martin, 20, of Russellville: Public intoxication, illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Bradley Joe McAnally, 43, of Somerville: Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Marcos Osorio Ortiz, 42, of Decatur: Public intoxication
- Paiz Tabeo Pascual, 23, of Decatur: Public intoxication
- David Domingo Ramirez, 28, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Eduardo Ramirez, 51, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Francisco Ramirez, 25, of Somerville: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
- Jose Ramirez, 38, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor
To submit a tip to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, click here.