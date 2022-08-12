MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two inmates attempted to escape the Morgan County Jail with a homemade rope, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said corrections officers over the security cameras saw two inmates in the recreation area. Officials said Olandis Ray Bates Jr attempted to throw a “rope-like” object up the 30-foot wall, lined by razor wire, to the roof while Trevor Lee Warren stood watch.

Orlandis Bates Jr and Trevor Warren as seen on the Morgan County Jail security camera footage.

Corrections officers made their way to the rec area and detained Bates and Warren, according to the sheriff’s office. They said the rope was made of sheets, a blanket, towels, and a water bottle.

Bates faces a first-degree escape charge in addition to his previous burglary/robbery charges. Warren has been charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating an escape in addition to his previous receiving stolen property charges.

Olandis Ray Bates Jr and Trevor Lee Warren

The sheriff’s office said the two remain in the Morgan County Jail.