2 more arrested, 2 wanted in connection with writing bad checks in Decatur

Jeremy Chatmon and Alexsanyna Collier have been arrested in connection with writing a batch of bad checks that cost a Decatur business more than $21,000. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Two more people have been arrested in connection with a forged check investigation.

Decatur Police said six total suspects have been identified after a local business reported they had received 43 bad checks in October.

The bad checks cost the business more than $21,000 when they were cashed and returned at several financial institutions.

Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton, was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery, five counts of identify theft, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged item. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

Joshua Dutton, 36, of Trinity, was arrested three days later on Nov. 5 and charged with first-degree theft, five counts of identify theft, and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged item. Dutton was also charged with first-degree theft and six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged item in an unrelated investigation. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $46,000 bond.

Two more suspects were arrested in December.

Jeremy Chatmon, 37, was arrested on Dec. 11. He was charged with third-degree forgery and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Alexsanyna Collier, 30, was arrested on Dec. 28. She was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged item and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Police were still searching for two others as of Dec. 29:

Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity – Wanted for first-degree theft and identity theft

Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville, Tennessee – Wanted for identity theft

Anyone with information on the incident or the location of the two remaining suspects should contact Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.