DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Decatur men were indicted for capital murder by a Morgan County Grand Jury this week.

Mashaud Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, were indicted for the killing of 59-year-old Chester Jordan in May of 2021.

Decatur Police officers responded to an apartment complex on May 10, 2021, in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Jordan unresponsive in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jordan was transported to the Decatur-Morgan Hospital where he later died.

Lewis and Yarbrough were named suspects during the investigation. It was determined that Jordan was shot to death during a robbery, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.

Warrants were obtained for the arrests on May 14, 2021, and Lewis was booked on his warrant the same day. Yarbrough was located by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 29, 2021, and was later extradited to Alabama.

Lewis and Yarbrough remain in the Morgan County Jail without bail.