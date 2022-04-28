MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two women were arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 31 in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said agents with their drug enforcement unit and investigators with the criminal investigation unit stopped a vehicle near the Hartselle city and Decatur city line on April 13.

They said during the stop the passenger, 40-year-old Bridgette Leanne Berry of Hartselle, was found to have a felony warrant for her arrest in Georgia while the driver, 39-year-old Summer Cristina Shipley of Hartselle, was found with drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Morgan County Jail while Shipley was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Berry was arrested on the outstanding warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford explained that when Shipley arrived at the jail corrections staff found a gram of white powder hidden inside Shipley. He said that powder was later found to be fentanyl.

According to Swafford, agents obtained a new arrest warrant for Shipley for trafficking fentanyl. He said she was arrested again on April 27 at a home in the 1300-block of 8th Avenue in Decatur.

Shipley was taken back to the Morgan County Jail with a $10,000 bond.