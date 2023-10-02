SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two women are dead after a house fire overnight on Shagbark Trail.

The Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun confirmed to News 19 that two women died at an area hospital after being taken there to be treated for their injuries.

Chun identified the victims as Katrina Williams, 72, and Cynette Horn, 70.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall are still investigating the cause of the fire.

News 19 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.