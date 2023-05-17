DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say they found around a pound of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine and made a half-dozen arrests during a recent drug investigation at a home in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said its Vice/Narcotic’s Unit got tips that drugs were being sold out of a home on W Chapel Hill Road. Investigators looked into suspect Tyler Maurice Moore and found enough probable cause to secure a warrant to search his home.

On May 16, agents searched Moore’s residence. Multiple people were at the home at the time of the search. Investigators also discovered around a pound of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Decatur Police.

Moore was charged with drug trafficking and possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $500,300 bond.

Emily McCullough was also charged with drug trafficking and possession of paraphernalia and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $500,300 bond.

Four others were arrested on lesser drug charges or loitering in a drug house and taken to the Morgan County Jail.