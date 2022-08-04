DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

On Tuesday, agents with the MCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Division carried out search warrants at multiple houses in the 2500-block of Spring Avenue and the 1600-block of Brookridge Drive in Decatur.

These search warrants were part of an ongoing investigation involving fentanyl trafficking, according to authorities.

During those searches, law enforcement agents found over one pound of substances that they say tested positive as fentanyl.

Carter O’Bryan Lyle

(Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

31-year-old Carter O’Bryan Lyle of Decatur was charged with drug trafficking. His bond was set at $1,500,000.

Shakeria Alandrea King

(Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

26-year-old Shakeria Alandrea King of Decatur was also arrested. She was charged with drug trafficking and was given a bond of $5,000.

Lyle remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail. King made bond and has since been released.

Officials with the MCSO say they appreciated the assistance from the Lawrence County Drug Task Force during this investigation.