DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur.

Decatur Police says an officer responded to a potential drunk driver near Fairgrounds Road SW and Sims Road SW on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, the officer stopped the vehicle. Esteban Hugo Lopez, 35, was identified as the driver and Brandi Nichole Bankson, 33, as the passenger.

Officers say Lopez was found with multiple drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia. Police say Bankson gave a fake ID to them, and discovered she had active warrants in Oregon.

Lopez was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, lane change without proper signal, no driver’s license, and operating a car without insurance.

Bankson was charged with obstructing justice by using a false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lopez and Bankson were booked into the Morgan County Jail on $4,500 and $4,100 bonds, respectively.