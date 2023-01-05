PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve on methamphetamine and child endangerment charges.

According to the Priceville Police Department (PPD), Jessica Herron and Maison Howard were arrested after officers received a tip about an investigation related to a vehicle being used unauthorized.

Upon arrival to the home on East Old Somerville Road, officers say Herron was seen trying to hide inside, alongside a child. Herron was arrested after it was discovered she had an active warrant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

(Priceville Police Department) (Priceville Police Department)

The child was removed from the home and placed with a guardian until DHR arrived.

Officers then went inside the home where they say they smelled a “strong chemical odor consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine.” Drug paraphernalia was also found inside, according to Priceville Police.

While the investigation was underway, officers say Howard arrived at the home, noticed the law enforcement presence, and tried to destroy the paraphernalia. He was detained shortly after.

Both Herron and Howard were charged with first-degree manufacturing of methamphetamine, child endangerment, drug paraphernalia possession, and illegal possession of prescription medication.

Both were booked into the Morgan County Jail on $106,000 bonds.