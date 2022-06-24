DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say two people were arrested on drug charges Thursday after a traffic stop in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, investigators stopped a car on Thursday, June 23 around 2:15 p.m. on Highway 20 West.

The driver, Robert Colebank, 52, of Brownsboro and the passenger, Brittany Melvin, 34, of Enterprise were both found to have methamphetamine. Colebank also had a loaded pistol without a permit, and Melvin had drug paraphernalia on her person.

Officials say Colebank was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit. Melvin was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $1,300 bond each.