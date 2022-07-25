Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, authorities received a 911 call from someone who said their car had been shot into and one person was hurt.

Deputies, along with emergency medical services (EMS) found the car on Highway 157 near Massey. One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the course of their investigation, authorities were able to get a search warrant for a home in the 1100-block of Pleasant View Road, located southwest of Highway 157. MCSO deputies were assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team.

Together, law enforcement carried out the search warrant and found two people in a camper on the property.

Blain Russell Speakman

Jennifer Nicole Godsey

30-year-old Blain Russell Speakman of Falkville was arrested and charged with a probation violation. He was not given a bond.

36-year-old Jennifer Nicole Godsey of Town Creek was charged on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Her bond was set at $3,765.60.

According to the MCSO, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with more arrests and charges possible.