MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people are facing drug charges after a police search of a Hartselle home turned up illegal drugs and guns.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, April 22, investigators searched a home in the 1900-block of Ausley Bend Road. They said during the search they found about 18 grams of fentanyl, a half-pound of methamphetamine, numerous controlled substance pills, marijuana, guns and drug paraphernalia.

27-year-old Mary Margaret Patel of Hartselle was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs-fentanyl and first-degree possession of marijuana.

40-year-old Rodriquez Martinez Mosley of Birmingham was charged with loitering in a drug house.

Mary Margaret Patel

Rodriquez Martinez Mosley

Judge Charles Elliott set Patel’s bond at $202,500 and Mosley’s at $300.00.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and investigators with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and officers with the Decatur Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation and search of the home.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl is considered to be approximately 2mg. The amount of fentanyl that was seized in this case could save the lives of nearly 10,000 people.