HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were arrested in Hartselle on Wednesday and charged with several drug-related charges, including chemical endangerment of a child.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies found a person wanted for felony warrants at a home on Nethery Road in Hartselle.

Deputies found two adults, two small children and ‘illegal narcotics.’ Both adults – 34-year-old Michael Christopher Dosson Vinson and 33-year-old Sheryl Marie Ryan – were arrested and charged.

Both Vinson and Ryan are facing chemical endangerment and unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance charges, as well as several warrants.

They are being held at Morgan County Jail. The Alabama Department of Human Resources has stepped in to help the children involved.