DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after an investigation into illegal drug sales in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), investigators began looking into the drug operations involving Jonathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle this month.

On October 18, police say Lorenza was found driving a car and they attempted to stop him due to active warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers tried to stop Lorenza, but he exited the car and ran away. The car was then driven away by the vehicle’s passenger, Keri Hall, 25, of Decatur. The car was eventually stopped and Hall was found to have around 7.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Later, Lorenza was found by investigators near Lake Point Drive SW.

Hall was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Lorenza was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. When he was being booked into the Morgan County Jail, officials say 1.3 grams of fentanyl was found. He was additionally charged with trafficking illegal drugs, and his bond was set at $6,300.