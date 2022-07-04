PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say two people were arrested last week after leading police on a chase through Morgan County.

According to a Facebook post made by the Priceville Police Department, officers were called to assist Alabama State Troopers with a vehicle chase I-65.

Police say the vehicle, identified as a black Toyota Corolla with Texas license plates, left the interstate on the Priceville off-ramp and headed toward Decatur at 90 mph.

Once in Decatur, officers say the car struck a bicyclist near the intersection of Beltline Road and Spring Avenue. The cyclist received minor injuries as a result.

The vehicle continued through Decatur until officials say it was stopped using a PIT maneuver, the process of forcing a fleeing vehicle to turn abruptly and stop. The vehicle was ultimately taken off the roadway at the intersection of Highway 31 and Mill Road.

Police say no injuries were reported at the scene.

Derrick Carroll (Priceville Police Department)

Courtney Hall (Priceville Police Department)

Officials say the vehicle’s occupants, Derrick Carroll and Courtney Hall, both of Kentucky, were arrested on the following charges:

Derrick Carroll, 29: Reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer, drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence

Reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer, drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence Courtney Hall, 23: Drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence

Both Carroll and Hall were booked into the Limestone County Jail with holds placed for Decatur Police and Priceville Police.