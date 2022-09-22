DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A routine traffic stop in Decatur ended with police officers finding multiple drugs, including fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine.

According to Decatur Police, investigators with the Vice and Narcotics Unit stopped the car near the intersection of Old Moulton Road and Brookline Avenue SW. During the stop, investigators made contact with Richard Daniel Eubanks, 42, of Decatur, and Victoria Lynn Blankenship, 29, of Danville.

After a search of the vehicle, officials say they found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Suboxone, and a distribution amount of fentanyl.

Police say they also recovered a large sum of cash.

Eubanks was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute, second-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.

Blankenship was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Morgan County Jail. Eubanks was held on a $107,900 bond while Blankenship faces a $32,600 bond.