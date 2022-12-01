PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after a weekend burglary in Priceville.

According to the Priceville Police Department (PPD), Michael Dwayne Hepp, 31, and Beth Monica Schillinger, 7, both of Somerville were arrested after the burglary was reported on Berry Road on Sunday, November 27.

Police claim the victim of the burglary said someone cut the lock to the shed on their property and stole several items. The victim also told police they had footage of the incident happening.

On November 30 around 6:15 p.m., officers say Hepp and Schillinger were found and arrested at a house on Sun Valley Private Drive off of Highway 67.

Hepp was charged with third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Schillinger was arrested for second-degree receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia possession.

Both were taken to the Morgan County Jail and each booked on a $2,800 bond.